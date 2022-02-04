Bryan Harsin is in big trouble at Auburn. The university's new president is being sworn in today, which means a risk for the former Boise State coach. In Auburn, like all of the SEC, they have unrealistic expectations.

How else would you explain firing Gene Chizik two years after beating Oregon for the national title? Or firing Gus Malzahn, who was victorious against Nick Saban's Alabama team, led the Tigers to a national title appearance.

Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green, who just over a year ago bragged how he alone picked Harsin without consulting the influential booster class, hasn't had his contract renewed. Experts on the ground believe Green will be let go partially for Harsin's hiring, whose first season was a disappointing 6-7. The social media platform Twitter is currently is trending under Bryan Harsin and Bryan Harsin fired.

Harsin did not help himself with his recruiting efforts. The Tigers finished 18th nationally in recruiting. Harsin has turned over half of his initial staff in fourteen months, including his offensive and defensive coordinators. There does not appear to be an advocate for Harsin internally at Auburn.

Now several media outlets believe Harsin could be fired, not next year, but this week.

that several influential folks have met discussing the possibility of firing Harsin. Reports are these powers brokers believe they can fire him for a cause which means he will not get his multimillion-dollar payout.

speculates that Carolina Panthers Coach Matt Rhule could leave the NFL for Auburn. The publication

looks at the program's collapse under one year of Harsin.

"Harsin hired and fired receivers coach

Cornelius

Williams

after four games.

Mike

Bobo

was dismissed after one season as offensive coordinator.

Nick

Eason

left to return to his alma mater Clemson.

Derek

Mason

left to become the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, and

Austin

Davis

left his position as the new offensive coordinator 43 days after he was hired."

Bobo is enjoying his Auburn payout by recently being hired at Georgia. Mason left for Oklahoma State. Harsin lost his second offensive coordinator Austin Davis after only being on the job for a few months.

It appears former players are attacking Harsin. Lee Hunter took to Instagram, saying that players were treated like dogs under Harsin as reported by

24/7sports.

"The I chose to leave Auburn because we got treated like we wasn't good enough, and like dogs," Hunter wrote in an Instagram post Friday morning. "I love you Auburn nation. ... Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person."

Last week, we wrote on whether Harsin will survive until year three at Auburn. He will be beating the odds if he lasts through the weekend.

