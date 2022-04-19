Bride Outraged After Groomsman Sneaks Pizza Into Vegetarian Wedding

When it comes to weddings, catering the perfect menu is one of the trickiest parts of the event to plan, and while guests may not remember the finer details, they often remember the food.

When a bride and groom decided to serve a simple salad with a few veggies as sides for an eight-hour event, one hungry groomsman decided to take charge of the situation and "covertly order a pizza" with plans to sneak a few slices from his car as needed.

But his decision to sneak some greasy slices ultimately outraged the bride and potentially ruined their friendship.

Sharing his story on Reddit's AITA (Am I The A-----e) thread, the anonymous man shared he was a groomsman for his friend Sara's wedding and is on medication that requires food.

The Redditor explained that the wedding's catering consisted of only vegetarian options, with which he had no issue.

The problem was the portion sizes.

"The entire course consisted of a side salad, a side of corn, and a side of broccoli," the man wrote in his post.

"If this were only for a few hours that wouldn't be a problem, but because the wedding party has to arrive before everyone, the whole event was going to be over 8 hours and I knew there was no way a small salad and a few tablespoons of corn and broccoli were going to hold me over."

"When Sara told me what they were serving, I said something like, 'Oh, will there be another entre?' and she immediately got defensive, so I hushed myself before causing any further tensions," the hungry groomsman continued.

So, he got creative.

"Normally, I would have been straightforward about all this, but I could see she was already stressed, and I didn't want to add to it," the Redditor explained. "So I decided during the reception dinner that I was going to covertly order a pizza, meet the guy outside, and just sneak in and out here and there to grab a few slices from my car."

His best laid plan seemed to be a hit with other hungry guests, as the man ended up ordering four large pizzas as more and more folks wanted in.

"Turns out I wasn't the only one who was uncomfortable going so many hours with little food, so by the time I placed the order, there were about 12 other people (all from the wedding party) throwing down. I ordered four larges and kept them in my car so people could just kind of come and go and grab some whenever they were hungry."

But things took a turn when the bride couldn't find the groom, only to discover he had also snuck off to the man's car for a slice of pizza.

"To say she blew up was an understatement. She said I embarrassed her and made her feel cheap," the Redditor wrote. "I tried to apologize and explain the situation, but she was having none of it."

"She told me to leave while her mum stared daggers at me," the man continued, adding that the other wedding party members, even some who ate the pizza, remained silent.

Some who ate the pizza even chimed in saying that what he did was "unforgivable" and that the bride would always remember her wedding day as "not being good enough" because of the "stunt."

Fellow Redditors tried to help reconcile the messy situation, offering sentiments that they would have made the same decision.

"Even her husband was eating the pizza. She's embarrassed that she was being a bad host to the rest of the bridal party, and you providing actually filling food to the bridal party highlighted that. What you did may be tacky by some standards, but I don't think it was an a--hole move," one Redditor wrote in the comments.

A second added: "You should've kept the idea to yourself. You did keep it out of the reception so as to not cause a scene. However, the groom going AWOL did cause a problem. Funny how the bride is mad at you for eating pizza but not her new hubby."

"This is literally an illustration of 'no good deed goes unpunished.' If OP only ordered a pizza for himself, as he originally intended, and discretely slipped out to eat some while he wasn't needed, there would be no scandal and no problem. By being 'nice' to this bunch of hypocritic a--holes he ended up in trouble [while] they pretended to have done nothing wrong," a third user weighed in.