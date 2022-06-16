Boss Punishes Employees for Being 1 Minute Late in the Most Outrageous Way

One boss is under fire after implementing a harsh new rule to punish tardy office employees who arrive even just 1 minute late to work.

As reported by the Daily Star, the unnamed company released a statement to its employees telling them each minute they are late will result in them having to work an extra 10 minutes after work hours.

It's unclear if the time will be paid or unpaid.

"New Office Rule: For every minute you are late for work, you will be required to work for 10 minutes after 6PM," the notice read.

The message continued: "For example, if you arrive at 10:02AM, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6:20PM. Thanks."

A photo detailing the new rule was posted on Reddit by u/MinionsAndWineMum, who claimed she's a former employee. (Yes, former.)

The user captioned the image by calling the company "the worst place I ever worked," adding that they pay "minimum wage."

While being on time is important to many companies' HR staff and fellow teammates, the penalty is undoubtedly extreme and unethical.

Naturally, the situation went viral on the forum.

Many Redditors were shocked and outraged by the severe corporate mandate.

"Boy, I hope they like paying overtime," one person wrote. "Or paying people to literally just stand around for an extra 20 minutes because they know this rule is bull---t."

"I'd go a step further and turn them into the state employment department, but I'm petty like that," another Redditor clapped back.

"Damn so if I'm stuck in traffic and am late 30 minutes, they want me to stay an extra five f---ing hours? Hell to the ... no," another commented.

Meanwhile, another user advised, "Go in an hour late and force them to follow this rule, then cash in on overtime."