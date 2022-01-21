Boise State Game-Winner in Final Seconds Hypes Internet [Video]
Sometimes, "a shooter just has to shoot" in the game of basketball--and isn't that the truth. It doesn't matter if that player is on a streak or not-- sometimes, a team just has THAT guy or girl that you know when it comes down to crunch time, CAN make that play.
This is exactly what Boise State saw on the court last night.
On a 10-game winning streak, the Boise State men's basketball team, lead by Head Coach Leon Rice (formerly of the dominant Gonzaga Bulldogs program), marched into the intense setting of Utah State University. Utah State is traditionally a conference leader and an at-large or bubble-worthy candidate for March Madness.
With under 5 seconds left in the game, a tie-game made it look like overtime was likely for the Broncos. Markus Shaver--a team leader all year long that hadn't hit a basket all game, took a three point shot that dropped right in.
5 Former Boise State Football Players in 2022 NFL Playoffs
Former Boise State Players Playing in the NFL
Famous Boise State Coaches