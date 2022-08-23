Boise Is Prepared For An Actual, Scary, Real-Life Zombie Invasion

Do you remember when the CDC thought it would be a good idea to tell people how to survive a Zombie apocalypse several years ago? It seemed a little ridiculous then, but I'm confident anything can happen after the past few years. According to their website, to survive such an event, you must be prepared. You never know when a flesh-eating, diseased, former human being might appear at your doorstep. Your emergency kit should have water, food, medications, tools and supplies, sanitation and hygiene products, clothes and bedding, essential documents, and first aid supplies.

The good news is that research has finally been done to determine the best places to live to survive a zombie apocalypse, and Boise is in the top ten! Of the 200 cities studied, Boise was better than average in categories like vulnerability, hideouts, and supplies, but we are close to the top regarding protection.

According to the study by Lawn Love, Boise is so safe because of our proximity to ammunition and hunting supplies. Our part of the country seems to be an excellent place to be in the event of a zombie apocalypse. Salt Lake City ranks second, Portland is fourth, and Spokane is 15th. No surprise, Seattle doesn't rank nearly as high at 24th.

The absolute worst place during a zombie event must be where the dealers, strippers, and other entertainers live in Sin City. Las Vegas suburbs are the final four spots on the list and makeup five of the bottom ten. Meanwhile, Las Vegas proper is ranked 19th, so I guess you're safe if you don't leave your slot machine. The best place to be, however, is Orlando, Florida. Maybe zombies are allergic to Disney magic.

