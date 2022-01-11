If you’re single and living in Boise, then I have great news for you … apparently Boise is a major hotspot for dating! Would you have guessed that? Yeah, me either. I mean not that it's bad for dating, but I just wasn't expecting it to be among the best.

The city was actually recently featured on a list of The Best and Worst Cities for Singles in America by Healthy Framework, and Boise is the 6th best city in America for those of us who are single. Gosh. I need to get out more!

Healthy Framework says their team “studied the 100 largest cities by population in the United States, analyzed each city on 36 different data points. aggregated scores and rankings into 3 main scoring categories and ranked the cities from best to worst.” And Boise made #6 on that list.

Census.gov is where many of the statistics and numbers came from for their studies, but the gist of it is … there’s a fairly even 50/50 split between genders in Boise, there’s a high percentage of people who have completed school and obtained better jobs in Boise, and there’s an extremely large percentage of the population who are single in Boise – in every age category. (Age is just a number, baby!)

Here are 3 reasons why I personally think Boise is one of the best cities in the nation for singles …

Boise One of the Best Cities for Dating?

Unique Date Night Ideas and Activities in Boise Idaho