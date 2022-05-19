Boise Man Cyclist Rides 200,000 Miles Over 36 Years

Have you have noticed more cyclists on Treasure Valley roads this week? We are nearing the end of the 20th Annual Boise Bike Week. The Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance organizes events and raises awareness all week. If you decided to take a day or two this week and change things up and commuted by bicycle I applaud you. There is a Boise man however that has taken bicycle commuting to a whole new level.

Steve Hulme told KTVB that he started riding his bike to work regularly in 1985 because he and his wife and kids were a 1 car family. What started out as a convenience for his family turned into a lifelong obsession of seeing how many miles he could get in a year on his bicycle. "September 2004 -- just before he turned 51 -- Hulme broke the 100,000 mile barrier. Now he is at 200,000 miles in 36 years. The distance is enough to ride around the globe eight times, or about 39,000 shy of making it to the moon."



If you are feeling inspired and want to get involved and get on two wheels more, this is the perfect time to try it. Tomorrow is Bike to Work day and according to the Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance who puts on the Bike Week events, "people on bikes can visit outdoor “Bike Hubs” for coffee, to-go breakfast items, giveaways, and bike safety checks. Bike Hubs will be located at: Boise Co-op, Heron Park (Garden City on the Greenbelt), Boise Bicycle Project/Dawson Taylor Coffee, Boise State University (Friendship Bridge), and at the Ada County Courthouse. Check the map for locations and details on where to ride! Participating organizations include: TVCA, ACHD Commuteride, Valley Regional Transit / City Go, Ada County, Boise State University Cycle Learning Center, Boise Bicycle Project, Boise Co-op and More!"

