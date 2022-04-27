$1.4 Million Boise Home for Sale is Perfect Mix of History & Modern Art

This truly remarkable home in Boise is absolutely a MUST SEE.

You won’t believe what the inside looks like — I know I didn’t — but I’ve included 50 photos so you can see for yourself. This home really is the perfect mix of modern design, history, and character — it just feels like Boise — they even sprinkle in some Broncos colors!

The home’s listing says...

“Architecturally rich in history and character in this premier location situated at Hays and coveted Harrison Blvd, where all things North End begin. If these walls could talk, the provenance began with the original Deed signed by President Grant and once home to the 13th Governor of Idaho. Elements of the era, including original millwork and hardwood floors, have been preserved retaining the home's historic elegance with beautiful modern renovations making it turn-key.”

They said it perfectly, “architecturally rich in history and character,” that’s almost an understatement ... because there is a TON of history and character. And if that weren’t enough, the home is literally walking distance to everything cool that Boise has to offer.

The listing continues…

“The idyllic location is walking distance to Hyde Park, Camel's Back, Foothill Trails, downtown restaurants, and the energetic greenbelt. The home offers spacious living from the expansive living room and family room, both with grand fireplaces, large master ensuite, gourmet sunlit kitchen complimented with handmade tile backsplash and modern appliances, open to the formal dining for hosting gatherings. The fully finished basement offers a private separate entrance.”

