Boise Fire Leaves Several Injured, Pets Deceased

Heartbreaking news has been released out of Southeast Boise from the Boise Fire Department as of late Wednesday evening. If you were driving anywhere around the neighborhood of Southeast Boise on Wednesday evening, you probably noticed the significant emergency response along with multiple road closures.

First responders were on the scene for a fire, which broke out at an apartment complex near Boise State University on Colorado Avenue. The two-story structure required people and their pets to be rescued through windows and by ladder in some cases.

Unfortunately, a recent tweet from the Boise Fire Department has shared that multiple serious injures were reported and many have been displaced. Pets of some residents did not survive.

Most importantly, there are plenty of ways for the community to step up and help those that have been impacted by the devastating fire.

For more on The Burnout Fund, click HERE.

Boise Fire Department Teases New 2023 Calendar Our Boise Firefighters are looking steamy in the new 2023 calendar! Check out some of the photos from 2023 as well as photos from years passed!

Check Out These Firefighting Photos Idaho Fighters Battle The Four Corners Fire