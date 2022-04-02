Boise Co-op: 3 Fun Classes & Experiences To Try This Spring
1. UnCorked! Wine Club: Wine Club Pick-up Party – 1st Monday of the month
915 North 8th Street, Boise, ID 83702
Wake up your winebrary with varieties from around the world! How? With an UnCorked! Wine Club membership for $50 a month, of course!
Members, get ready for a time that’s off the vine! Treat yourself to a trio of the Co-op’s newest wine varieties the first Monday of the month. Membership perks include one free tasting per-party, 25% off a menu food item from the Wine Bar each month and more!
Not a member? Not a problem. Non-member admission is $10.
2. Local Day Sale – 15th of each month
Boise Co-op North End: 888 West Fort Street, Boise, ID 83702
Boise Co-op in the Village: 2350 North Eagle Road, Meridian, ID 83646
One thing’s for sure—Boise Co-op loves its locals! That’s why the 15th of each month is Local Day. Members save 10% on the Co-op’s impressive inventory of more than 2,000 locally-sourced goods and products. Thanks, Boise Co-op! We love you, too!
3. First Friday (and Saturday!) – held monthly
Boise Co-op North End: 888 West Fort Street, Boise, ID 83702
Boise Co-op in the Village: 2350 North Eagle Road, Meridian, ID 83646
Fans of all things free and fun, this one’s for you!
Head on over to the Boise Co-op the first Friday and Saturday of each month for free eats, free beats by local musicians and complimentary wine and beer tastings.
Need another reason? It’s also the co-op’s biggest sale of the month! It showcases over 250 local vendors. How local is local? Each vendor is located no more than 150-miles from each Co-op. You might say the co-op is loco for locals! And we think that’s pretty cool.