A beloved Assistant Principal at Rocky Mountain High School has been all the chatter recently. After passing out at school, the family had no idea what was happening or how severe it would be.

The story is heart-wrenching, and according to this article from KTVB7, this is what we know:

Beloved Idaho High School Educator Recovering from Brain Tumor Surgery

Here is the GoFundMe that has been set up for the family, if you feel inclined to donate!

This will obviously create intense medical bills for the family. As if the suffering and recovery weren’t difficult enough, you now have to deal with the financial stress.

Here is a completely legal way to get your medical bills paid for by the state of Idaho, and relieve that financial stress:

How to get your medical hospital bills legally forgiven