Another Boise Business Is Closing Its Doors For Good

It has been absolutely no secret that the pandemic has wreaked havoc on Idaho’s small businesses, along with the rest of the country.

However, as routine as it has unfortunately become, it does not make it any easier to see yet another Boise business permanently close its doors.

A few days ago, Altitude Trampoline Park announced that after four years of being in the Treasure Valley, they were closing their store for good. Their business is located on Milwaukee St. near Boise Towne Square Mall.

In a post announcing their decision, they expressed their appreciation to the community for helping them to stay open for as long as they did, but that “under the current business climate we have been left with no choice but to shut down.”

According to their Facebook, if anyone already has an Altitude one (1) hour pass, they can be redeemed at Urban Air Meridian.

Any further questions can be directed straight to their office, at (208) 375-4707.

As you can imagine, the people of Boise were devastated to hear the news of this business leaving. Nearly 60 people have commented on their post already, stating how sad they are to see Altitude go.

This was such a unique and fun place to go, for kids and adults alike. It was particularly a popular spot for hosting kids’ birthday parties.

It has not been said yet what business will replace Altitude once they leave, but this leaves us wondering about the future of other small businesses located in the Treasure Valley?

It has been two years since the pandemic began, yet it still continues to negatively affect our community. Unfortunately, we do not think Altitude will be the last place to close down because of it.

