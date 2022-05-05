Amber Heard Calls Johnny Depp’s Children ‘Little Weirdos’ During Trial

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial has been the talk of social media, but things got even more complicated when Heard discussed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's children while on the stand today.

On Thursday (May 5), the Aquaman actress testified at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, where she was asked about her relationship with the actor's kids.

Some of Johnny's supporters took offense to a partial quote from Heard who called his two children — 22-year-old Lily-Rose Depp and 20-year-old Jack Depp — "little weirdos," although her full statement was seemingly meant to be taken as positive.

"I found them [to be] these beautiful, wildly intelligent little weirdos in the best way. You know? They were ... I was falling in love with them," Amber testified while on the stand.

Amber later testified that Johnny allegedly threw himself off a yacht like a "dead fish" when he was drinking alcohol in excess during a trip to the Bahamas. She also claimed that he hid his drinking problem from his kids by keeping alcohol in coffee cups. Amber also testified that Lily-Rose became emotional seeing her dad intoxicated and had "almost like a panic attack."

"I'm holding her and comforting her," Amber recalled. "Johnny comes in and within a few seconds I realize that he shifted his attention on me and then he seemed very angry. He asked Lily-Rose to leave. Lily-Rose leaves, looks at me crying. And Johnny starts accusing me of kind of telling on him and calling him a drunk in front of his kids."

In contrast, Johnny previously testified that Amber would bring his children into arguments "too often." When asked what Lily-Rose and Jack's relationship was like with Amber, he said that they didn't have one.

"[The relationship was] nonexistent. My kids are far more intelligent than I am," he said in court. He later claimed that Lily-Rose did not attend his wedding to Amber on Feb. 3, 2015 at their Los Angeles home ceremony.

"She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons," he explained.

Johnny also alleged that his kids are part of the reason he is suing Amber $50 million for defamation. (Amber is countersuing for $100 million.)

"The news of her accusations had sort of permeated the industry and then made its way through media and social media [and] became quite a global, let's say, 'fact,' if you will," Johnny told the jury. "Since I knew that there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up, not only for myself in that instance, but ... for my children."

He added he "wanted to clear my children of this horrid thing they were having to read about their father, which was untrue."

Who Are Johnny Depp's Children?

Lily-Rose Depp, 22, is Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' oldest child. She is an actress and model best known for films Tusk, The King and Voyagers. She is also an internationally renowned fashion model. In 2015, she became the youngest Chanel ambassador in history.

Jack Depp, 20, is the son of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. In 2016, he made his acting debut in the horror-comedy Yoga Hosers, in which his sister also starred. Jack has otherwise stayed mostly out of the spotlight, unlike his famous family members. Johnny previously said that Jack is a skilled artist and musician.