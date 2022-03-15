A Magical Musical is Coming to Boise!

Spring has sprung. Birds are chirping. Dogs are barking. And we find ourselves in the strange position of wanting to finally leave our home and do something...fun!

Don't worry. We've got you.

Yes, this article is about musicals. Don't like musicals? Then this article is written specifically for you. For this writer, it's not always appealing to go see a random musical with unfamiliar songs, weird storylines, and intermissions that seem never to come fast enough.

We can't fix the bathroom lines, but everything else is about to be handled.

"Disney's Aladdin" is coming to Boise's Morrison Center from June 20th thru June 205th, 2022. Obviously, the musical is based on Disney's animated masterpiece from the 90'sa, and it absolutely does not disappoint.

You'll be hearing all your favorite songs from the animated film, as well as a few surprises thrown in as well that we won't spoil here. It's the perfect way to see a show that you'll be able to follow (and enjoy!) from start to finish.

If you're the one person still reading who hasn't seen Disney's Aladdin, it's a classic. It follows the story of a magical family in Columbia, who live in a magical Casita (house) that has a miracle that begins to wither. The family has to find a way to work together, using their powers given to them by the miracle along the way, to save their home, and themselves.

Wait. Crap. That's Encanto.

Aladdin is the one about the street rat and the talking monkey. Noted.

