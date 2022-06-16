1 || WE KEEP IT CLEAN.

Whether it's an afternoon delight or a passionate roll in the hay, Idaho is among the states with the lowest rate of sexually transmitted diseases. How low? We come in at 44/50.

2 || 2A ALL THE WAY.

The carrying crowd goes wild for the Gem State's gun laws ranked fifth friendliest in the nation. A hardcore militia state, Idaho resonates as a freedom lovin' sanctuary for our friends looking to escape more restrictive states.

3 || ICYMI: OUR MEN ARE GORGEOUS.

It's as if Miss Swift herself is serenading us in her likewise titled mega hit. If that pop culture reference flew over your head, pardon our Swifty ways. In other words, our men folk are said to be some of America's most beautiful males. It's a tough cross to carry.

4 || OUR SWEAR-JAR RUNNETH OVER.

It appears we're quite popular with folks who curse like sailors on-leave. To the surprise of many, the Idaho lexicon is the eighth most profane in the nation. F***ing fantastic, Idaho.

5 || WE'VE GOT BALLS.

Golf balls, that is. Visitors love Idaho's beautiful and affordable fairways so much, it's chief among their reasons for moving here. And we're not just referring to those nearing or in retirement. We're talking about khaki-wearing, Jake from State Farm look-a-likes in their twenties and thirties who move here for the groovy greens.

6 || WE HAVE THE BONNIE TO YOUR CLYDE. ALLEGEDLY.

Those searching for a partner to knock off a bank or roll a liquor store move here because of Idaho's 1:1 men-to-women ratio. We're not saying we agree with their rationale, we're just tellin' you it's a thing. A very weird thing.

7 || WINE NOT?

Ranked number one in wine consumption according to a recent report circulated by KTVB, Idaho is a potato town with a bit of a drinkin' problem.

And last, but certainly not least...

8 || YOU CAN RIDE A LITTLE HORSEY DOWN TO TOWN.

Western culture is alive and thriving in the Gem State. Those looking for their piece of Idahome on the range appreciate that horseback riders are permitted to use most public roads. This also means a horseback rider must obey Idaho's rules of the road, but Yankee Doodle says that's fine and dandy.

