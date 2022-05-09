7 of the Wildest and Wackiest Properties You Can Buy in Idaho Right Now
Most of us are guilty of Zillow surfing homes that we'll never be able to afford in Idaho. If you always sort your search by "highest price" you may have missed out on seeing some really unique properties in Idaho!
If you're simply looking for multi-million dollar homes, only two of these eyebrow raising homes would show up in your results. Don't get us wrong, they're pretty cool. One is only accessible by driving over a fairly extensive suspension bridge. The other is has its own climbing wall and zip line.
But if you haven't gathered by now, our staff likes to nerd out over strange, historic and abandoned things in Idaho. That's why we went down a rabbit hole to find some of the wildest and wackiest properties on the market in Idaho in May 2022.
Our search turned up a haunted hotel, a church in desperate need of a makeover and a handful of abandoned schools. Want to look inside? Here's what we found!