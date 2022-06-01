Top Gun: Maverick is breaking records in the box office. Not only was it Tom Cruise's best debut, and that's saying something, it was also the biggest Memorial Day Weekend debut ever! It passed a record last set by Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End back in 2007. That's a while! Plenty of movies have dropped on Memorial Day since then, but none as big as Top Gun: Maverick. So, what's the deal? I thought sequels were never worth watching. They never live up to expectations. It's always just a money grab. Right? So, let's take a look at how Top Gun: Maverick was able to pull this off, before we dive into a list of other amazing sequels, and sequels that those of us in the Treasure Valley are asking for.

What's so special about Top Gun: Maverick? For starters, Hollywood is still all about its A-Listers. Tom Cruise is still on that list. If his name is attached, not only is it going to get made, but it should be good. It comes with expectations. Secondly, it's Top Gun! It's been more than 20 years since the original came out, so anticipation has been building. It's a movie that has fans across generations. My generation loves it. My parents generation love it. Kids younger than me love it. Straight people love it. Gay people love it. It's a movie for everyone. Third, Memorial Day Weekend is great timing to drop Top Gun: Maverick. Our minds are on soldiers and those who served, why not honor them by going to a movie depicting what they do. Great job by the marketing team picking a Memorial Day Weekend release date. Finally, people are excited to go back to the theater again! Covid came and put an end to that for a while, then even once they reopened a lot of people still weren't comfortable going. Now that some time has passed, people are feeling ready again. Plus, this is a movie you want to see in the theaters. I love watching movies at home, but a movie like Top Gun deserves the big screen. You want that in-theater experience.

Top Gun: Maverick isn't the only sequel worth watching, however. There have been some gems to slip through the cracks. Six of my favorites are: The Dark Knight (I count it as a sequel, we could argue about it for days); Addams Family Reunion was better than the first; Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls was better than the original in my eyes, though most of America and Jim Carrey himself would disagree; Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged me is better than the first movie, I laugh more at least; Duece Bigalow: European Gigalow so much better than the original, this is one of my favorite sequels, I laugh every time; lastly, Shrek 2. I know you can't beat the original, but this at least reaches a similar level. Is there a great sequel I'm missing? Hit me up on Twitter @CortFreeman. Now, let's get to the sequels you have been asking for.

