Y’all, so I’m scrolling aimlessly on TikTok last night, as we all typically do, right?

No? Just Me?

Come on! I can’t be alone in that.

Anyway, as I’m scrolling, I see this super viral video of a guy named Mikey who made a really catchy song about each of the United States, and people are loving it — like millions of people. The video has gone extremely viral.

At the time I’m writing this, the video has 22 million streams, 3.8 million likes, nearly 50K likes, and the creator of the video has 2.2 million followers.

That’s a lot of reach. So, what was the line about Idaho, and what did these millions of people just learn about Idaho?

I bet you’ll never guess...

Actually, you probably did guess it. In fact, you’re probably spot on.

I’ll give you a hint...

Photo by Lars Blankers on Unsplash Photo by Lars Blankers on Unsplash loading...

The line in the video is... "potatoes go hard."

So clever. WHY does everything about Idaho have to be about potatoes?!

There is so much more here, and people just don’t ever hear about it. However, that didn’t ruin the video, as it’s still a super catchy song and honestly, this would have actually helped me memorize the states in school growing up haha!

