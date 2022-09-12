If adulthood has taught us anything, it's that everyone struggles from time to time. Likewise, we believe one of life's most important lessons is accepting and knowing when to ask for help. It's self-care, it's a sign of maturity, and it's a skill.

Are you, or is someone you know, struggling to pay for rent, power, heat, and/or water? If the reason is COVID-19 related, there's a possibility Ada County can make a difference. As many have rebounded from the aftermath of COVID-19, some are stilled marred by its domino effect. Boise City Ada County Housing Authorities understand this. They want Idahoans to know that they're still fulfilling a commitment to assist those impacted by the pandemic.

The initiative is made possible by the American Rescue Plan (ARP)—a relief effort commissioned by President Biden. The program's focus is aimed at delivering aid to Americans who find themselves struggling in the post-pandemic economy.

Without additional government assistance, the economic and public health crises could drag on and our national vaccination program will be hobbled at a critical moment. The American Rescue Plan will change the course of the pandemic and deliver immediate relief for American workers. —American Rescue Plan

How does it work? Applicants must first submit their unit and household information. After they're approved, funds from the American Rescue Plan are transferred directly to landlords and utility companies. Residents of Ada County can apply here, while landlords can apply here. Idahoans in need of assistance who reside outside of Ada County are also eligible and can apply here.

