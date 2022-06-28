Utah and Idaho Make Awesome Top 10 National Ranking
The Beehive State and the Gem State are holding their own against the odds.
Utah, you're no stranger to the national spotlight, so we'll elaborate a bit more on Idaho up-front.
If we had to guess, Idaho's influx of newcomer-transplants over the last seven years has thrust the Gem State into the national dialogue. And it feels kind of cool.
Long considered a flyover state, Idaho has emerged as the fastest growing state in the United States, with Nevada and Arizona coming in at second and third.
In their 2022 survey, WalletHub rated all 50 states according to the the following factors:
- job-market dependency
- government dependency
- financial dependency
- and international trade dependency.
UTAH'S RESULTS
- Job-market Dependency: 1st
- Goverment Dependency: 2nd
- Vice Dependency: 4th
- Financial Dependency: 18th
- International Trade Dependency: 19th
UTAH & IDAHO'S AMONG MOST INDEPENDENT IN THE U.S.
- UTAH
- Colorado
- Massachusetts
- Virginia
- Nebraska
- Florida
- IDAHO
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- Delaware
IDAHO JOB-MARKET DEPENDENCY || Idaho's job market is an entry-level worker's dream right now. The Idaho Department of Labor recently reported the Gem State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is more than on the mend.
IDAHO FAST FACT || The first quarter of 2022 saw a historically low seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.7% back in March—the lowest rate ever recorded since the IDL started keeping books in 1976.