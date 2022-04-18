Trying To Have A Good Week? Too Bad. Bird Flu Is In Idaho.

Ahhh it's Monday in Idaho. The sun is shining, it's a brand new week, and we're ready to take on the world!

Well, we were. Until reading this.

It's called "Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza," or HPAI, or bird flu. You may not care about what it's called, but you should probably care that there's an outbreak of it currently happening in Idaho.

Let's jump straight to your number one question: Are you going to get it? Well, it's not likely, unless you work closely near a bird farm. A state agriculture secretary expands on this:

Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that your vehicles and shoes may carry the virus from other places you have walked. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from poultry barns unless you have to be there. Please be vigilant and do your part to protect our farms.

Ok so maybe we're out of the clear, but how do you know if you actually do catch bird flu? According to the Mayo Clinic, here are a few symptoms you should look out for:

Cough

Fever

Sore Throat

Muscle Aches

Headache

Shortness of breath

Experts are encouraging anyone who's recently visited a site where there's a bird flu outbreak and having any of the above symptoms to immediately contact a doctor.

