This Year’s Idaho Potato Crop Won’t Be How You Remember Them

As much as we might try to combat it, people make potato jokes about Idaho for a reason: We produce a lot of potatoes! Much of Idaho's economy relies on the spuds, so every year when we get more info about the upcoming potato crop, there are a lot of interested parties.

We've got the news, and depending on who you ask, it's not all glitz and glamour.

More specifically, we have early predictions from experts on what to expect from Idaho's potatoes this year. We wish they were all positive predictions.

It would be so fun to be able to tell you that we'll be seeing the biggest potatoes in Idaho's history, and they're going to be super yummy and perfect and you're just going to love them. It would be fun, but then we wouldn't be being honest with you.

Experts predict that the upcoming plethora of potatoes we'll be munching on is going to be smaller than usual. Meaning, we're still going to get a lot of spuds, but they're going to be at a reduced size from what we're used to.

That's right. At Thanksgiving dinner, you may have to add a couple of extra potatoes to your grocery list to make sure everyone gets their fare share.

Does this mean we'll be spending more money this holiday season on potatoes? How much smaller are they actually going to be? And do we really have to invite racist uncle Craig to Thanksgiving again? Nobody likes him, and he always wears too much cologne.

Just sayin'.

