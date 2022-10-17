This Boise Cottage Has Charm and Is Perfect For Entertaining Guest

Big fan of this outdoor space! When it comes to looking for a home my wife looks for character and I'm looking to see what kind of entertaining we can do. This outdoor space gives you plenty of room to entertain and on top of that it has a year round in-ground pool.

I believe if this home was in our budget it's something my wife and I would agree on. It has the charm that she looks for, built in 1937 it's not going to look like every other house on the block. It's has space for our family and friends to visit with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. More importantly it has space for our dogs to run wild. My wife is obsessed with getting our Australian Shepard to love the water, so this would be a great opportunity for that to happen.

The hardwood floors look great, the kitchen is a little darker than what we would probably be looking for but that can be an easy fix with some paint, and the bedrooms are a decent size. The outdoors space, the pool and the chance to have some great parties here is what drew me into this property instantly. Plenty of room for a grill or grills. There space for patio furniture on the deck and right next to the pool, and when those evening nights start to cool down you can cozy up next to the firepit.

The biggest question when it comes to this specific property, are the neighbors cool?!

