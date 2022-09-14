The Insanely Irritating Transplant Habit Idahoans Will Never Be Okay With

Unless you hail from a stock of uncultured swine, there are certain things decent people just don't do. Before we explain our beef with some (not all) Idaho transplants, we need to be on the same page. Listed below are a few examples of behavior Idahoans think of as wildly ignorant, supremely annoying, or just plain disrespectful.

10 Things You Wouldn't Say or Do to a Stranger You Just Met

Tell a stranger how to raise their kids

Treat wait staff poorly

Disrespect their faith or political beliefs

Describe how unattractive they are

Criticize their income

Accuse them of something nefarious

Regard them as less-than for their gender

Mock the size or appearance of their home

Make fun of their differently-abledness

Assume the worst of them

Why then, do Idaho's newest transplants feel entitled to trounce on our way of living?

The list of things you shouldn't do or say to a stranger speaks to the core idea of what new transplants shouldn't do when they move here. If you moved here to mock us, good luck making a house a home here. If you suffer from messiah complex and harbor an agenda to "enlighten" our "hedonistic" ideologies, swing away, padre.

Idaho was Idaho long before any of us came along. Before you judge us, get to know us. Learn who lives next door. Take time to see things from a different perspective. Hell, go to a rodeo and let the magic into your heart! Idahoans are some of the most welcoming Americans you'll ever meet. What's becoming increasingly frustrating, however, is the feeling that we're not welcome in our own state. And it's insanely irritating.

