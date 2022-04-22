Who Is Sasha Obama Dating? Everything We Know About Former President Obama’s Daughter’s New Boyfriend

Most Americans will likely remember former president Barack Obama’s daughters Sasha and Malia as the little girls who moved into the White House back in 2009.

However, they’re growing up fast. In fact, Sasha Obama, now 20, reportedly has a brand new boyfriend.

So, who is the lucky suitor?

As reported by the Daily Mail, the young man Sasha is allegedly seeing is Clifton Powell Jr., a 24-year-old commercial director she met after moving to Los Angeles to study at the University of Southern California.

Here’s everything we know about Clifton Powell Jr.:

Powell Jr. is a former college basketball player at the University of California in Santa Barbara. He was awarded a four-year basketball scholarship. However, during his freshman year, he transferred to focus on his passion for film. While his birth name is Clifton Lewis Powell Jr., he allegedly goes by the nickname “Cliff” or “CP3.” Powell Jr. grew up in California and called the ritzy community of Ladera Heights home. Powell Jr. attended Village Christian High School in the San Fernando Valley. The annual cost of tuition at the private establishment is a staggering $28,340. According to his website bio, he works as a “writer/director” in Los Angeles, creating content for major companies such as Nike and Peloton. Powell Jr.’s dad also had a career in Hollywood, taking on the roles of Jeff Brown in the film Ray; Luke in Rush Hour; and Cutty in Dead Presidents, just to name a few. Powell Jr.’s mother, Kimberly Powell, reportedly runs whateverUneed Designs, an interior design company, as well as a catering business called Chef Kim. Powell has a 29-year-old sister, May Powell, who specializes in beauty and runs a beauty and barbershop company called SugaHoney Glam Incorporated.