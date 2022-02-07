The Razzies Announce Nominees For Worst Movies of 2021
As the Academy Awards are to the greatest works of cinema, the Golden Raspberry Awards (AKA “The Razzies”) are to the stinkiest movies ever created. And like the Oscars, which are often criticized for their strange or misguided choices, the Razzies do not always get it right. (Or you might argue they usually don’t get it right.)
This year’s batch of Razzie nominees have just been announced, and as usual their choices mix genuine catastrophes like Space Jam: A New Legacy with dumb jokes, mediocrities starring overpaid talents, and picks that almost feel like personal vendettas. For example, a lot of moviegoers grew tired of Ben Affleck after he became a tabloid mainstay in the mid-2000s. And there have been times when he’s given less than stellar performances. But he was outstanding in The Last Duel — or at the very least, he was far from one of the worst supporting actors of 2021. The only way I can imagine someone nominating him for that film is if they simply didn’t watch it. And yet he made the Razzies list.
The Razzies also nominated The Woman in the Window — a bland and forgettable thriller but certainly not a disaster — for multiple awards including Worst Picture, Worst Actress, and Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel, even though it was none of those things. (They claimed it was a ripoff of Rear Window, but apart from them sharing a very vague theme and one word in their titles, they were nothing alike.) Then there were some bizarre awards, like nominating “Ben Platt & Any Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal” as Worst Onscreen Couple for Dear Evan Hansen. A lot of people disliked that film; and many people thought Ben Platt had grown way too old to play the role of a troubled high school kid by 2022. But making fun of the fact that his character sings a lot ... that’s just how musicals work? Would the Razzies have nominated Singin’ in the Rain for Worst Onscreen Couple for Gene Kelly and his umbrella because he dances in the rain? That’s not normal either. As I say almost every year, bad movies deserve better than the Razzies.
Anyway, here are the full list of Razzies nominees. The winners will be announced on Saturday, March 26.
WORST PICTURE
Diana the Musical
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf / Diana the Musical
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie / Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye / Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan / Diana the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Musical Number / Diana the Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
Coke Daniels / Karen
Renny Harlin / The Misfits
Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana the Musical
Karen
The Misfits
Twist
The Woman in the Window