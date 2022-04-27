Paranormal Gem State: Idaho’s Top 5 Ghost Hunting Groups
PARANORMAL (adjective)
:not scientifically explainable: supernatural.
—Merriam-Webster Dictionary
:of or relating to the claimed occurrence of an event or perception without scientific explanation, as psychokinesis, extrasensory perception, or other purportedly supernatural phenomena.
—Dictionary.com
:a paranormal event or power, such as the appearance of a ghost, cannot be explained by scientific laws and is thought to involve strange, unknown forces.
—Collins Dictionary
If you're an '80s-baby who grew up with the luxury of cable–hot or legit–let's a take spell to acknowledge the near myriad of stellar paranormal shows we grew up on in the '90s:
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Are You Afraid of The Dark
- Tales From The Crypt
- The Ghoul Time Theater with Elvira
- Goosebumps
- Ghost Writer
- Charmed
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- The Twilight Zone on Nick At Nite
- Bewitched on Nick at Nite
- I Dream of Jeanie on Nick At Nite
Page my beeper if your millennial middle school heart is on fire!
Time and again I've heard it said that the 2000s saw a renewed interest in the paranormal and life beyond the grave. '90s kids, we clearly know better.
I think the '10s actually ushered in the desire for reality television coupled with all the things that made us jump onto our beds from five feet away in the dark, so whatever was underneath couldn't grab our feet. Not today, Freddy. Or Chucky. Or Penny Wise.
C'mon! I wasn't the only one!
Anyway...moving on...
Shows like Paranormal State and Ghost Hunters made the paranormal feel so accessible, that it seems they spurred memberships and participation in paranormal investigation cohorts around the country.
How many does the Gem State have? I'm aware of five credible Idaho ghost hunting societies; one of which I just requested to join via Facebook, lol.
If you're a 30-something guy or girl after my own heart or the thrill of ghost hunting, any of these five Idaho ghost hunter groups might strike your '90s-kid paranormal fancy. If you belong to one of these groups or end up joining one, I'd love to know your story!
Paranormal Gem State: Idaho's Top 5 Ghost Hunting Groups
Dead-Honesty: 1-Star Yelp Reviews of Valley Funeral Homes
These Idahoan Ghost Stories Are Giving Us Nightmare Fuel
8 Times Boise Crimes & Tragedies Broke My Heart
Visit 8 of Idaho's Creepiest Ghost Towns, At Your Own Risk
Want a Psychic Reading in Idaho? Read These 8 Awful Reviews First
WATCH: Is This Scary Idaho Paranormal Video Real or Fake?
Do You Have What it Takes to Visit Boise's Most Haunted Places?
Go Here, Not There: Surviving Zombies in Boise
Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?
3 Creepy Idaho Murder Cases That 'Forensic Files' Could Explore
A Look at One of the Most Bizarre Criminal Cases in Idaho