Olivia Wilde Served Custody Papers on Stage During Event

Olivia Wilde was served custody papers while on stage at a major event.

On Tuesday (April 26), the actress was at CinemaCon to promote her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, which features her rumored boyfriend, Harry Styles, when the unexpected legal hullabaloo happened.

Wilde was on stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, teasing the film that she both directed and acts in, when a woman came on stage and handed her a manila envelope that was marked "personal and confidential."

"Is this for me?" Wilde asked. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she paused to briefly look at the documents before she resumed her speech.

The legal documents inside were custody papers from Wilde's ex Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares her children: 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” a source close to the Ted Lasso actor told Us Weekly. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

CinemaCon officials have not figured out how the person who served the papers was able to gain access to the stage.

John Fithian, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, told The Wrap that they are looking into the matter.

“We’ve looked at the security footage, and we know it was a registered delegate, because she had a badge. And we know it was a woman, but we can’t identify it. We don’t know who she was," he shared. “We don’t know how this person got a registered badge to get through security to get into the auditorium."

Officials at the event have reportedly since reevaluated their safety protocols and added security at the front of the stage.