To some it seemed that the long standing Boise Crescent "No Lawyers" Bar and Grill located at 5500 W. Franklin St closed forever. It was then purchased, revamped and reset as a hip new place to enjoy in Boise. It seems that was short lived, very short lived.

The bar which was owned by Butch and Jody for over 50 years was closed for awhile and really seemed like it was gone forever.



It was sold to new owners and underwent a pretty grand remodel. It has reopened - unlike google says but with some changes and a slightly new name. According to an article from back in March from BoiseDev, "The iconic Boise Bench bar on Franklin Road has been sold to Spokane Realtor Jordan Tampien who plans to split the sports bar into two restaurants and add 48 residential units onto the lot by the end of the summer. Tampien said one-half of the restaurant will become a “higher end brunch spot” and the other half will be a cozy, family-friendly gastropub."

Locals were loving it... The place was revamped and reopened with a slightly new name, new look, new feel and new menu. Check out some recent reviews of the now called Crescent Public House.

Check out this transformation, here is what it used to look like inside....



And here is what it looks like now, well at least part of it, this is the new banquet area.



Right when things seemed to be doing well and the reopening had been on for months, things changed. There is now a note on the door saying that they closed due to "unforeseen circumstances.”

The Idaho Statesman reports, "The closure note thanked former customers and apologized “for any inconvenience this may bring.” But this spring, it was put up for lease and, possibly, for sale. Furniture, fixtures and equipment can be part of the deal, according to the listing, and a liquor license is available."

The last post that they have on Facebook for Crescent Public House was just a couple of days ago on April 30th and was inviting locals to enjoy live music.



Whatever happened, caused things to shut down quickly and seemingly out of nowhere. We are sending positivity and good vibes for everyone involved.

