Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need

A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday.

"On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on his way to school," the boy's mother Kristin wrote on the GoFundMe page. "This was a tragic an unexpected incident for our family. Terry was a great friend, an awesome student, and the most wonderful kid any parent could have."

In addition to dealing with the tragic and sudden loss of their son, the family is also facing some financial challenges following the devastating loss.

"Our family could use some help for arrangements and other unexpected expenses during this time."

As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain and grief this family is feeling. Factor in the aftermath and all that comes with it and that can be a lot for anyone. It's time that we, in the Treasure Valley, rally together and support one of our own. No parent should ever have to experience this type of loss and all of us will be praying for them.

At the time of this publishing, the family has reached $1,230 of the $3,000 goal on their GoFundMe but I'm confident that the Treasure Valley can step up and help this family through a difficult time. If you're a parent, put yourself in this family's shoes and imagine the pain they must be feeling.

Let's ally and do the right thing. You can donate and learn more about their GoFundMe here.

