Massive Job Fair Hopes to Employ Idahoans

Where did the workforce go? Is anybody out there? It's such a confusing concept to grasp and it has been going on since the pandemic really grasped our nation. What we're feeling here in the Treasure Valley isn't isolated only to us-- it's a nationwide trend.

Pull up to just about any business in our area and you're going to see the same signage: we're hiring. Business of all shapes, sizes, types, and focuses are feeling the pain. The rhetoric aimed towards employees is rather aggressive: "people don't want to work" and "kids these days just don't get it". Is something greater going on?

Regardless of what each individual situation may entail, at the end of the day Idaho's employers have jobs and they're looking for employees.

Maybe you find yourself employed and needing change--or maybe you've been out of a gig and you're ready to get back in. Need a side hustle? That's an option too.

Who could you see at the job fair?

Employers include but are not limited to:

ACHD

Boise Centre

Boise School District(Facilities/Operations)

Cintas

DAS-CO

Darigold

DirecTV

Durham School Services

Home Helpers Home Care

Idaho Youth Ranch

Inn at 500 Capitol

Peak Security of Idaho

Roaring Springs

Treasure Valley YMCA

The event is set to take place on April 27th at Taft Elementary School (3722 W Anderson Street in Boise) and will be going on from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

