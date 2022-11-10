Major Basketball Game Invades Downtown Boise, Tickets Available

As many football fans are experiencing the peak of their seasons--whether it be collegiate or professional--basketball fans are just getting started. The NBA season is still young and now, NCAA basketball, one of the most anticipated seasons of any sporting events of the year, is underway. Some major high profile games have already tipped off this season and more are on the way. Here in the Treasure Valley, basketball fans are excited to see what Boise State can do this year.

After a really awful start to their season last year, Head Coach Leon Rice led the team in a total turnaround, eventually setting program records and making it to March Madness for the first time in years.

This weekend, Boise State basketball turns up the heat again--critics aren't buying into the hype and say Boise State won't be as good in the Mountain West as they were last year. The city LOVED the March Madness energy last year and now more than ever, Boise State is going to need help being LOUD.

Washington State, a nearby Pac-12 foe, will be coming to Boise to play the Broncos this Saturday--but not at home--the game will be at Idaho Central Arena in the heart of downtown Boise. While it's just minutes away from Boise State, it's an unfamiliar floor and the more fans that are present, the better.

Want to buy tickets to Saturday's 5:00 p.m. tipoff? CLICK HERE.

Despite the success that Boise State has seen on the blue turf and on the hardwood, there's a little basketball school just miles away that is stealing their thunder when it comes to major conference realignment.

The Small School Taking Attention Away from Boise State A small private university just hours from Boise is taking away attention from Boise State in the Big 12 Conference expansion.

Will Boise State fans envy the Zags? For now we think it would be best to appreciate this low-key star helping elevate Boise State's success!

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?