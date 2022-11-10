Major Basketball Game Invades Downtown Boise, Tickets Available
As many football fans are experiencing the peak of their seasons--whether it be collegiate or professional--basketball fans are just getting started. The NBA season is still young and now, NCAA basketball, one of the most anticipated seasons of any sporting events of the year, is underway. Some major high profile games have already tipped off this season and more are on the way. Here in the Treasure Valley, basketball fans are excited to see what Boise State can do this year.
After a really awful start to their season last year, Head Coach Leon Rice led the team in a total turnaround, eventually setting program records and making it to March Madness for the first time in years.
This weekend, Boise State basketball turns up the heat again--critics aren't buying into the hype and say Boise State won't be as good in the Mountain West as they were last year. The city LOVED the March Madness energy last year and now more than ever, Boise State is going to need help being LOUD.
Washington State, a nearby Pac-12 foe, will be coming to Boise to play the Broncos this Saturday--but not at home--the game will be at Idaho Central Arena in the heart of downtown Boise. While it's just minutes away from Boise State, it's an unfamiliar floor and the more fans that are present, the better.
Want to buy tickets to Saturday's 5:00 p.m. tipoff? CLICK HERE.
Despite the success that Boise State has seen on the blue turf and on the hardwood, there's a little basketball school just miles away that is stealing their thunder when it comes to major conference realignment.
The Small School Taking Attention Away from Boise State
Will Boise State fans envy the Zags? For now we think it would be best to appreciate this low-key star helping elevate Boise State's success!
Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star
5 Things Boise State Basketball Needs Now