Comedian and Viral Internet Star Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

According to TMZ, actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car crash in Los Angeles Monday morning (Oct. 24).

It was reported that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW, which crashed into a building in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Jordan was declared dead at the scene.

Leslie Jordan is a face so recognizable, he spans generations as a jack-of-all-trades.

As an actor, he played iconic roles in shows like Will & Grace (for which he won a primetime Emmy in 2006) American Horror Story, and Call Me Kat.

He also worked on films like The Help and in theater, where he was an accomplished performer and playwright most known for Sordid Lives and his autobiographical stage shows.

In recent years, he became well-known for his hilarious and heartwarming social media videos that garnered him millions of followers on social media.

Before going viral, his Instagram had less than 100,000 followers. It now has 5.8 million.

The 4-foot-11 comedian began posting during quarantine from his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn., documenting his daily life with his signature Tennessee drawl and witty charm.

He previously told TMZ Live that he was "just being himself -- a silly, funny, goofy, happy-go-lucky senior citizen."

Jordan also recorded music, releasing a debut gospel album in 2021 where he collaborated with country music icons Dolly Parton, T.J. Osborne, Brandi Carlile, and more.

His most recent video on Instagram was posted Sunday (Oct. 23) and shows Jordan singing a "Sunday Mornin' Hymn," a new song he was teasing, which he captioned, "Love. Light. Leslie."

Actor Sean Hayes tweeted, "My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

"I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit," George Takei wrote on Twitter.

As reported by Variety, Jordan's agent, David Shaul, said, "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan."