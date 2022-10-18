Joke Writers Think Idaho Is All Hillbillies And Trailer Parks

We've heard a lot of jokes about Idaho. Like, a lot. They typically either start, end, or start and end with some type of potato reference. We're used to that. Idaho does ship out a plethora of potatoes, so it's to be expected.

What we didn't expect was joke writers basically crapping all over the entire state of Idaho with just a few jokes.

If you look up "jokes about Idaho" online, you'll find this link. No doubt that a few of the punchlines are clever, but some of them just don't make much sense to us:

Q. Why do ducks fly over Idaho upside down?

A. There's nothing worth craping on!

There isn't? Apparently, the jokester in question has never been to the Balcony on karaoke night.

Q: Did you hear that the governor's mansion in Idaho burned down?

A: Almost took out the whole trailer park

Does everyone think Idaho is one giant trailer park? One, it's not. Two, there's absolutely nothing wrong with living in a trailer park. Unless you can actually live in a mansion, which sounds pretty nice.

Q: Why are there so many unsolved murders in Idaho?

A: There are no dental records and everyone has the same DNA

So all Idahoans are related and have no teeth? Isn't that usually a joke reserved for southern states? Sure, we all have a cousin or neighbor with a random-teeth situation, but we didn't think Idaho as a whole was known for bad dental health.

Q: What did the prostitute say to the potato?

A: Idaho

This joke sucks. Always has. Always will.

What do you think? Are these hillbilly-Idaho jokes warranted? Hit us up on Facebook with your take.