Internet Blames Mormons For This ‘Dirty’ Idaho TikTok Trend
When it comes to TikTok, Idaho is no stranger to going viral. From car crashes to total "fail" moments--Idaho has had its time in the TikTok spotlight. The current talk of Idaho TikTok isn't a crazy singular incident, however-- it's actually a full-blown, nationwide trend!
The 'Dirty' TikTok Trend Taking Idaho By Storm
Why is the internet blaming Mormons in Utah and Idaho for this popular TikTok trend? Well, there's a lot of talk about here and it really goes back to the rules around caffeine. If you aren't familiar, for years, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints banned the consumption of caffeine. As a condition of church membership, nearly all addictive substances are prohibited and in Utah and Idaho where the Mormon faith is in the majority, it's just a well-known fact.
Now, in Idaho and in Utah, a "Dirty" trend has been put on display for all to see via TikTok and it doesn't matter where these people live or what they do or do not believe in...it's catching on because allegedly, it's TASTY!
You can check out some of these TikTok videos that are popping off, below:
@erinqueen2 The choke hold this now has on me & i dont even like soda?!?$?! #dirtysoda #swig #utahsoda #isitpoporsoda #drpepper ♬ original sound - Erin Queen
@swigdrinks It’s not just a Utah thing… #dirtysoda #swig #swigdrinks #fyp #mothersday #amberheard #multiverseofmadness #badbunny #doctorstrange #utah #mormonsoda ♬ Good Day - Nappy Roots
@bridgetbasso #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #viralvideo #fypシ #soda #coke #sprite #dirtysoda #utah #utahcheck #utahliving ♬ original sound - lilmark
Have you ever heard of these "dirty sodas"?
