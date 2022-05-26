First ’Indiana Jones 5’ Photo Debuts at Star Wars Celebration

What better place to celebrate Indiana Jones than, uh, Star Wars Celebration.

Obviously the connection is Lucasfilm, which produces both franchise. And so it was surprising when Harrison Ford showed up at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim to do some early teasing of the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film, but not as weird as if he showed up to do it at, say, a convention of amateur golfers. (Although I’m sure the amateur golfers would still be very excited if Harrison Ford popped by to say hello.)

Still, Star Wars fans were elated to see Ford, who paid a special tribute to composer John Williams, who was also in attendance conducting an orchestra playing Williams’ Indiana Jones theme music.

"It's a special honor for me to be able to congratulate John on his 90th birthday," Ford said.

(Imagine if that was the music people played when you walked in a room. That’s a lot cooler than, say, “Don’t Worry Be Happy.”)

While at Star Wars Celebration, Ford debuted the first image from the upcoming film:

For the first time, this fifth Indiana Jones film will not be directed by Steven Spielberg. He was replaced on the project by James Mangold, who also co-wrote the film with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. In addition to Ford, the film stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas. The exact specifics of the plot — or the exact details of the film’s official title — have yet to be revealed.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to open in theaters on June 30, 2023.

