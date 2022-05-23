Idaho’s Most Unique Camping Spot is Perfection

Camping in Idaho is like nowhere else. The gem state boasts more wilderness than almost any other state in the U.S. We have lakes, rivers, mountains, hot springs, and gobs of nature to explore. The website Love Exploring recently evaluated camping spots all over the country and came up with the Most Unique Place to Camp in each state. I have personally camped at the spot that won in Idaho and needed to share because it really is amazing.

For Idaho the winner is Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. "America’s first designated International Dark Sky Reserve is, perhaps unexpectedly, in central Idaho. Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve covers 1,400 square miles (3,626sqkm) around the Sawtooth Mountains from Stanley to Sun Valley, and the dense wilderness means the night sky is brightened by a sparkling blanket of stars. It’s also one of the best places in the US to see the Milky Way. The area has plenty of camping options, many around the Redfish Lake area."

Camping around Redfish lake for the first time I was overwhelmed by the night sky. I had never seen so many stars so clearly. According to IdahoDarkSky.org, Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve is the first international dark sky reserve in the U.S. The International Dark Sky Association awarded the reserve area Gold-Tier Status, their highest ranking for night sky quality. It is one of the few places that you can see the milky way band. Clearly an area worthy of a camping trip.



