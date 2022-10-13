Idaho’s “Extreme Right” Investigated by Dutch Television News
What is going on with Europe's fascination with Idaho? Apparently, word got out that politics in Idaho are a little "different" these days and a news broadcast from The Netherlands sent a crew to our state to investigate.
During their time in Idaho, folks from Nieuwsuur, a European news source that is broadcast in Dutch, caught a glimpse of our state--some highlights are below:
A European Look at Idaho's Conservatism
Well, that's an interesting take, no?
We aren't sure what sparked their interest in our state but folks on Twitter had plenty to say, as well:
If we're being honest with ourselves, a lot of this information was portrayed accurately however, a small few extremists cannot represent the entire State of Idaho and it's unfortunate we have been painted in that light, abroad.
The news broadcast has interviews with business owners, local politicians, candidates for office in the State of Idaho--and frankly, includes some shots of Idaho's true natural beauty as well.
Check out the entire feature, in it's entirety, below:
What do you think about their insights?