Idahoans Are Joining A ‘White Lives Matter’ Movement

Many would argue to the contrary, but racism is alive and well in 2022. Need proof? Just look to what group Idahoans are flocking to if you're still unsure.

In Central Idaho, a 'White Lives Matter' movement is gaining traction, and local police are starting to pay attention. What kicked off the suspicion is downright abhorrent. Two people wearing masks were recently spotted on a street corner in Lewiston holding a sign that read "It's great to be white."

Yes, this is a real thing that is happening in Idaho in 2022.

Unfortunately, holding up a blatantly racist sign in public isn't illegal, which leaves local law enforcement with few options to tame the prejudiced group. Lewiston Police Captain Rick Fuentes explains:

If they are in the roadway or something to that effect, we might be able to get involved, but unfortunately there is not much we can do about it.

Clearly, this is something we do not want to see in our beautiful state, and anyone who discriminates against another person based on their ethnicity or skin color isn't who we want representing Idaho.

A social justice activist from Boise provided her thoughts on the group and why they're gaining popularity:

They are saying, ‘We don’t want to share equality and we don’t want to share power with folks who identify as Black, Brown and Indigenous.' What they want is sympathy and what they get is derision and shame because it’s laughable.

Who's to blame? Who can fix it? The activist continues:

White supremacy is a white people problem and white people have to dismantle it.