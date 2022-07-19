Idaho Youth Ranch Updates Community Following Massive Fire

It didn't take long for the massive plume of smoke to hit social media platforms all across the treasure valley on Monday, July 18th. An intense response from Boise Fire Department along with some frightening visuals on social media and from various points around town really sparked panic.

We quickly learned that the fire taking place was at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse, near Curtis.

Fire crews were on scene through the night making sure that no hot spots "fired back up" in the heat and now, the Idaho Youth Ranch is faced with the need to rebuild.

The Idaho Youth Ranch is a favorite non-profit among Treasure Valley residents, known best for their thrift stores and work for children and families. They offer emergency shelters, residential care, and therapy services to children and families who need them.

According to the latest statement posted by the organization-- the fire is still under investigation. The CEO shared that all of the direct services given to folks in need are not being impacted or interrupted at this time-- the warehouse fire impacted only their thrift business and at this time, they are unsure to what extent.

Interested in helping the organization? You can do so, HERE.

You can see the entire statement from Idaho Youth Ranch CEO Scott Curtis, below:

[PHOTOS]: First Responders Battle Fire at Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse A fire broke out at the Idaho Youth Ranch Warehouse on Monday afternoon.