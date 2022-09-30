Idaho Teacher Busted For Porn & Is Still Teaching Kids

Unless you have the coolest job in the world, it's most likely against your work's company policy to be looking at porn on the job. If you're on the clock, you probably shouldn't be looking at peoples' goodies on the internet. Did that stop this Idaho teacher? Sure didn't.

In 2013, an Oregon teacher was busted doing just that. He was caught viewing pornographic material on a school computer and was charged with one count of official misconduct. They also lost their teaching license in the state of Oregon. You'd think they'd pull said teacher from instructing students anywhere, right? Not so fast.

The teacher in question is now teaching at Bonneville High School, and after the news came out of their previous transgression, parents aren't happy.

Bonneville High School principal Levi Owen recently made a public statement about the situation:

Over the past several days, reports have been circulated on social media and other channels reporting serious allegations of misconduct by Cory Hollingsworth, a new teacher and coach at Bonneville High School. As happens in these situations, there is an element of truth to these allegations, but there is also much information that is only rumor, speculation or completely false.

Why is the teacher allowed to continue to be in the classroom? Owen continues:

Because the Professional Standards Commission did not revoke his teaching certificate, he is eligible to continue to teach in Idaho, and not considering him as a candidate for a teaching position could constitute discrimination. This was of course a serious concern for me and not something that I considered lightly. However, when I balanced this one-time conduct against Mr. Hollingsworth’s overall performance as an educator for more than 30 years, with the exceptionally positive recommendations from his previous school district, I determined that he was the most qualified applicant for this position.

