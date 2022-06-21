Idaho Registered Sex Offenders “Victims” of Latest Phone Scam & We Don’t GAF
Not that we really GAF, but Idaho's registered sex offenders are the "victims" of a recent phone scam.
Apparently, they take issue with...
wait for it...
...HAVING THEIR PRIVACY THREATENED AND VIOLATED.
Since May of this year, Ada County Sheriff's Office has been contacted by an undisclosed number of registered sex offenders regarding the phone scam, and it's bringing a tear to our glass eye.
Perverts whose sex crimes earned them a hot spot on Idaho's Sex Offender Registry have reported unsolicited phone calls from scammers posing as local law enforcement.
It starts out as a seemingly friendly phone call from someone claiming to be an Ada County Sheriff or a Canyon County police officer, but it quickly transforms into a catfish situation.
We can't quite put our finger on why this sounds familiar to us, but for some reason, the sex offenders AREN'T FANS of being fooled into believing someone isn't who they say they are.
Hmm...quandary.
Back to the scam...
It's our understanding that the big n' mean scam artists are accosting helpless sex offenders with threats to arrest them for missing court-ordered DNA tests.
The scammers tell the people they can make the warrant go away if they go to a store, put some money on a pre-paid credit card, and then call a phone number with the card information.
- Ada County Sheriff's Office news blog
Yep. That's pretty much it.
Right. Because who can imagine enduring trauma like that?
Pestering phone calls from shady telemarketers and scammers clearly pale in comparison to what victims of sexual assault and pedophilia survivors endure. CLEARLY.
Offended? K. We ain't losin' sleep over it.
Behold thy field of f***s and see that it is barren.
We're too busy supporting actual victims of devastating, life-altering sexual assault crimes to care.