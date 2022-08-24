Idaho Named One Of The Worst States For Women’s Equality In The Country

America has come a long way since the Suffrage Movement. We've made improvements, but we still aren't where we'd like to be or where we should be. Women still don't have full equality in our country like they should.

It turns out, some states are more behind than others. Unfortunately, Idaho is one of those states that has a ways to go to reach equality for all in our state. When it comes to Women's Equality, we're one of the worst in the country.

Since the passage of the 19th Amendment, Women's Rights have been made incredible leaps from what they were. However, many women are still held back by unequal treatment on our society.

The gender gap in America has been a problem for a while now, but has only expanded in recent years. This year, the United States failed to make the Top 25, let alone Top 10, of the World Economic Forum's gender equality ranking of 146 countries. That's incredibly disappointing. We placed 27th, which is horrible...but it's at least up from last year's rank of 30th place. This needs to be addressed.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 50% of the population are women, but they only constitute for around 27% of legislators and 25% of Fortune 500 board seats. The math doesn't add up. This data shows that the workplace provides even more evidence of inequality for women.

In order to determine where women are receiving the most equal treatment, and where they are not, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 17 categories of gender equality. The data set ranged from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

When all of the numbers were crunched. This is what they ended up with. Here are the 10 Worst States For Women's Equality. This is not the list you want to be on.

C'mon Idaho! Be better! Very disappointing to see that we are the third worst state in the nation for Women's Equality. Embarrassing, in fact.

Utah really performed poorly in this report. Not only was it named the worst state for Women's Equality, but it placed last in Income Gap between Men and Women, and was one of the bottom five in Executive Positions Gap. Like we said earlier, not great!

Let's take a look at states that made the Top 10! Like, the good list that you actually want to be on. Here are the 10 Best States For Women's Equality:

New Mexico Nevada California New York Vermont West Virginia Hawaii Maine Massachusetts Michigan

Check out the full report on WalletHub! They do great things. Can learn more about the data sets and where your state ranked nationally, in case you weren't one of the bottom states.

Speaking of Women Empowerment, Boise is home of many strong women. Some of the strongest in the country, contrary to these reports. Here are some of the influential women who have called Boise home. Can you think of any more?

