Idaho Has ANOTHER Product Price Rising Because Of Gas Prices

If current gas prices were a movie, they'd be Avengers: Endgame. They're big. Huge. The hugest, even!

Some blame the invasion of Ukraine. Others blame politicians. Well, high gas prices are about to make other goods more expensive for Idahoans. Meaning, because gas prices are higher, other products you buy every day are (most likely) going to be more expensive in the foreseeable future.

Why? Because farmers are paying out the [expletive deleted] for gasoline for their not-friend-on-mileage farm equipment.

On average, Idaho farmers pay around double what they paid to fuel their equipment now as opposed to 2021. It goes without saying that if their operation costs increase, they're forced to increase the prices on the goods they're selling. This, as one would assume, will also lead to higher prices on store shelves.

Neil Durrant, a farmer in Meridian, explains:

It doesn't seem like it's going to get any better, so going into the summer and fall when we start harvesting, prices are going to be high. We are feeling it really bad here on our end, but those costs are going to be carried on to the consumer and they are going to feel it when they go to the grocery stores. Corn is probably one of the most, and that goes into the dairy, and you see that on the beef side and the milk that you are buying in the store.

We feel for the farmers (that is a tough job), but now we've also got to consider our budget when purchasing gasoline.

Keep an eye on those pumps, kids.

