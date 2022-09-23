How could you not love this Boise Airbnb? Plus, it’s close to everything!

If you search for an Airbnb in Kuna — one where you get the whole place to yourself — there’s only ONE search result and it’s not even in Kuna! I know because that’s literally what I just searched...

What do you think? Check out the pictures! It’s a really cute home in a laid-back neighborhood in Boise, perfectly located for travelers, as it's super close to the airport and Downtown Boise etc.

“We offer the amenities of a vibrant urban culture with the tranquility of a relaxed neighborhood. Located 3 miles from the airport, 1.5 miles from Downtown Boise, and 0.5 miles from the Greenbelt, you'll be in the heart of everything Boise has to offer. Whether you're passing through on business, looking for a mini-retreat, or planning an extended visit, we hope you'll be delighted by your stay in a peaceful, relaxing home.”

The home is a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home that has queen beds in large rooms. And while it looks pretty old, you’ll quickly notice while you’re looking through the pictures that it’s well taken care of and fully upgraded to give it that vibrant, modern look/feel.

The Airbnb details also claim that the home has, “resurfaced original hardwood floors, granite countertops, fully stocked kitchen, chef's gas stove/convection oven, filtered water, gas BBQ, new windows, spacious bathroom, 55" Smart TV, WIFI, and more. (Please note the fireplace in the home is non-functional)”

