Historic Locomotive to Visit Boise For First Time Ever [Photos]
Editor's Note: Union Pacific Railroad has shared that this visit has been postponed and they hope to have a new date soon.
History fans are going to absolutely love this. For the first time EVER, a classic 4000-Class Steam Locomotive is going to be visiting Boise, Idaho. We know lots of people here in the Treasure Valley love history and trains so consider this a double whammy!
It's tough to visualize just how massive these locomotives are--but you can get a sense of the monster, below:
Historic Locomotive Coming to Boise
According to Union Pacific Railroad, "Big Boy No. 4014" is retuning to the train tracks to celebrate 160 years of Union Pacific Railroad.
Stops include:
- Sparks, Nevada
- Roseville, California
- Portland, Oregon
- Boise, Idaho (July 21-22)
This locomotive is a real historic gem--it became an asset in 1941 and according to Union Pacific Railroad "helped carry the nation through World War II".
A total of 25 of these were ever assembled. The one visiting Boise in July is the only functioning one remaining in the world.
