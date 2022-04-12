Historic Locomotive to Visit Boise For First Time Ever [Photos]

Editor's Note: Union Pacific Railroad has shared that this visit has been postponed and they hope to have a new date soon.

History fans are going to absolutely love this. For the first time EVER, a classic 4000-Class Steam Locomotive is going to be visiting Boise, Idaho. We know lots of people here in the Treasure Valley love history and trains so consider this a double whammy!

It's tough to visualize just how massive these locomotives are--but you can get a sense of the monster, below:

Historic Locomotive Coming to Boise

According to Union Pacific Railroad, "Big Boy No. 4014" is retuning to the train tracks to celebrate 160 years of Union Pacific Railroad.

Stops include:

Sparks, Nevada

Roseville, California

Portland, Oregon

Boise, Idaho (July 21-22)

This locomotive is a real historic gem--it became an asset in 1941 and according to Union Pacific Railroad "helped carry the nation through World War II".

A total of 25 of these were ever assembled. The one visiting Boise in July is the only functioning one remaining in the world.

