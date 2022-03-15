Hike to a Haunted Forest in Idaho

There are some amazing hikes in Idaho for anyone and everyone. Easy hikes, hard hikes, lush hikes, desert hikes, waterside hikes, mountain hikes, valley hikes, you name it, we have have the hiking trails in the great gem state. America has over 60,000 miles of trails and I feel like half of them are in Idaho.

According to Visit Idaho, "Unknown to many, the state contains the nation’s largest designated wilderness outside of Alaska—the 2.3 million acre Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness—and over 20 million acres of national forest. Some of the most beautiful and varied topography in the U.S. is found here, including the spectacular peaks in the Sawtooth Mountains, the lunar landscape of Craters of the Moon, the rugged canyons of the Owyhee Canyonlands, and the dense forests of Idaho’s Panhandle."

Check out some other great hikes like these Back Country ones that lead you to Yurts.

Or this super unique McCall Hike that Takes You to an Abandoned World War II Plane.

If you like spooky and creepy adventures then this Idaho hike is for you. This one is in the northern part of the state way up by the panhandle. The hike is in the St. Joe National Forest and the creepy and haunted part is the large 3.5-mile loop White Pine National Recreation Trail.

According to Only in Your State - Idaho, "On this path, you will eventually come to an old, abandoned campground and next to the campground is the gravesite of a young miner who haunts the area named Frank Heller who died and his body found in 1936. Hikers also report hearing screams and calls from the river, believed to be individuals who died while rafting the river and many hikers have also reported hearing distant voices and unexplained sounds as they walked through the forest, however, they were the only ones nearby."

Scroll down to see some amazing trails that Idaho and the Treasure Valley area have to offer. Here are some other great hiking resources: Visit Idaho Website , Ridge to Rivers , All Trails Boise Area , Planet Ware Boise

Hikes to Explore Outside in and Around Boise Need to connect with nature a bit? Or at least escape the day to day grind? Check out these Boise area hikes, some are quick if you only have an hour or two and some are half day journeys.

25 Stunning Photos To Make You Fall In Love With Idaho All Over Again Need a refresher on what a gorgeous state we live in? Escape for a moment and enjoy all four awesome seasons with these 25 stunning photos...

Idaho is a massive state with almost every type of climate zone and miles and miles of endless beauty waiting to be photographed. Let's get lost in its beauty by taking a scenic tour of our state!