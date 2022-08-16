In a recent interview with Boise State Radio, Jamey Higham, president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, said Idaho's spud shortage should have significantly improved by Labor Day. Until then, this is a delicious opportunity to learn about and cook with premium instant potato brands!

8 Need-to-Know Instant Potato Facts During Idaho's Shortage

1. Premium instant mash potato brands like Idahoan are made from 100% real, dehydrated Idaho potatoes.

2. Instant mash potatoes and instant potato flakes are two sides of the same coin! Some people also use the phrase "instant potato buds."

3. Instant mash potatoes and potato flakes are made when fresh potatoes are dehydrated then pulverized to flakey or floury-fine consistency.

4. Vitamin C is the only key beneficial nutrient lost during the fresh potato's journey to becoming an instant, ready-to-eat treat.

5. Instant potatoes that originate from 100% real potatoes are rich in carbs, potassium, fiber, and vitamin B6.

6. Instant potato brands made from or with anything other than authentic fresh potatoes tend to be packed with bad-for-you ingredients and additives. They also tend to lack the vitamins and minerals other premium instant potato brands carry over from fresh form.

7. Contrary to popular belief, instant potatoes do go bad. The longevity of their shelf life is dependent upon the addition of sodium acid pyrophosphate. Like real potatoes, instant ones keep best in cool, dry areas at room temp.

8. Women and mothers who joined the workforce in the 1950s inspired scientists to create the instant mash potato!

Keep scrolling for a gallery of our top five favorite instant potato brands and recipes we love!

Popular Instant Potato Brands & Recipes to Try Amid National Spud Shortage

