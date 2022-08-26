12 Great TV Shows That Never Got an Emmy Nomination

Like the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes, the Emmy Awards are a prestigious ceremony, celebrating outstanding feats in the entertainment industry. However, they’re geared specifically toward television — which, in the past few decades, has seen a major evolution. The bar only continues to be raised higher and higher for TV, as filming technology advances and major streamers spend huge chunks of change on prestige dramas.

With so many television shows offered nowadays, not all of them can receive a nod when the Emmys roll around. That doesn’t mean that these unrecognized shows are lacking in quality — some of them are really top-notch. But when you have shows such as Succession and Ted Lasso scooping up nominations in spades, it’s easy for a few incredible shows to get overlooked.

While the medium of a TV drama gives creators the unique opportunity to tell a story over an extended period of time, the traditional sitcom format presents the opportunity to tell many stories with the same set cast of familiar characters. These beloved sitcoms, such as The Brady Bunch and The Addams Family, served as weekly family entertainment in the 1960s and 1970s. While they’ve become cultural phenomena today, you might be surprised to learn that they didn’t garner much critical attention as far as Emmy Awards go. What appeals to critics isn’t always what appeals to mass audiences. However, in the years since their original run, these shows have received due credit for their outstanding quality.

Below, you’ll find 12 great TV shows that have never received a single Emmy nomination.

12 Great TV Shows With Zero Emmy Nominations These great TV shows were completely snubbed by the Emmys.

Get our free mobile app