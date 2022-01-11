Free Full-Day Kindergarten for Boise School District

Attention all parents – particularly those who have younger kiddos!

Boise School District (BSD) made a bold and unanimous decision in last night’s monthly board meeting to provide free full-day kindergarten across the entire district, starting in the 2022 school year.

This decision is seen as controversial, for a number of reasons. One one hand, BSD administrators estimate this transition to cost around $2.7 million, which is definitely a significant sum that can’t be ignored.

However, on the other hand, the BSD believe the benefits far outweigh the negatives, such as the accessibility and inclusivity that this opportunity presents to ALL students and families, regardless of income or background.

Below is a list of benefits for the students, parents, and teachers, as outlined within the Full Day Kindergarten Proposal:

